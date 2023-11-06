Brightline will host officials from Tampa on Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tampa’s Mayor and other elected officials from Tampa and Hillsborough County will be in Orlando Monday afternoon after a ride on Brightline from Miami to Orlando.

The Tampa representatives will see what Brightline offers and what they expect once service arrives in the Tampa area.

The Tampa dignitaries will start their day at MiamiCentral, followed by a ride to West Palm Beach and a tour of the Brightline station, which will be similar in scope to a future Tampa station.

The group will then head to Central Florida, where Orlando officials will greet the group at Terminal C.

Brightline began service from Orlando to Miami in September. In October, Brightline went from 16 trains per day from Central Florida to South Florida to 30 trains.

The company’s goal in Florida is to link South Florida to Tampa and look at new stops along the way including ones in Brevard County and adding stops near the theme parks for riders.

