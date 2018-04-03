Brown pelicans rescued from fishing line

Two brown pelicans were recently rescued after they were found tangled in a fishing line, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
According to FWC officials, reserve Officer Cooper responded in his vessel and reserve Officer Rice responded by land to a body of water in Panama City. The exact location was not released.
The two brown pelicans were tangled together by the line and hooks of a fishing pole. Once the pelicans were untangled, they were released back into the water.
FWC officers urged people to not leave any fishing line behind.
