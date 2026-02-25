Brush fire burning near subdivision in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A large outdoor fire has burned approximately 1.5 acres and is currently spreading in an area close to a subdivision near Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road.

Orange County Fire and the Ocoee Fire Department are on the scene of the field fire.

No structures are currently involved or threatened by the blaze and the fire is primarily burning in an open field, according to officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

