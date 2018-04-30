  • Brush fire shuts down I-95 in Brevard County

    By: Chip Skambis , Monique Valdes

    PALM BAY, Fla. - A brush fire that has spread more than 500 acres shut down a large stretch of Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Monday morning. 

    Florida Forest Service officials, along with Palm Bay and Brevard County firefighters, began battling the 550-acre blaze around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the Micco Preserve. 

    Multiple tanker trucks are responding to the fire—as well as four Forest Service tractors and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officials said. 

    Palm Bay fire officials said the fire had jumped Babcock Street.

    Babcock Street was shut down from Malabar Road to Micco Road. 

    Palm Bay Fire Rescue officials said on Twitter early Monday that the sheriff’s office shut down south Interstate 95 from Malabar Road to the county line. 

    Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down the north lanes of the interstate from the county line to Malabar Road. 

    Officials said the closures are expected to last several hours. 

