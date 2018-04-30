0 Brush fire shuts down I-95 in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. - A brush fire that has spread more than 500 acres shut down a large stretch of Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Monday morning.

Florida Forest Service officials, along with Palm Bay and Brevard County firefighters, began battling the 550-acre blaze around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the Micco Preserve.

Per BCSO they are shutting down SB I95 from Malabar Rd to the County line. FHP has NB I95 shut down from the county line to Malabar. Also Babcock will now be shut down from Malabar Rd to MIcco Rd. — Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 30, 2018

Multiple tanker trucks are responding to the fire—as well as four Forest Service tractors and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officials said.

Palm Bay fire officials said the fire had jumped Babcock Street.

Babcock Street was shut down from Malabar Road to Micco Road.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue officials said on Twitter early Monday that the sheriff’s office shut down south Interstate 95 from Malabar Road to the county line.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down the north lanes of the interstate from the county line to Malabar Road.

Officials said the closures are expected to last several hours.

#MiccoScrubFire has jumped to the east side of Babcock. Air drops still in the area. Please use caution!#PBFR pic.twitter.com/XazLSX8Sxz — Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 29, 2018

@FFS_ORLANDO crews on scene wildfire in Micco. Several road closures in effect right now. Motorists use caution. Fire is 100-150 ac. at this time. Name is #MiccoScrubFire Updates to follow. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/ll9BiljdOG — FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) April 29, 2018

#MiccoScrubFire has jumped Babcock. Helicopter on scene currently.#PBFR — Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 29, 2018

