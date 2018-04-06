  • Brush fire shuts down Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 25-acre brush fire shut down a portion of Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach on Friday. 

    Florida Forest Service officials said that no structures are in danger and there are no evacuations. 

    North I-95 is shut down at Dunlawton Avenue and south I-95 is shut down at International Speedway Boulevard, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

    Officials do not know the cause of the fire. 

    It was 40 percent contained by 3:40 p.m. 

