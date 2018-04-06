Brush fire shuts down Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 25-acre brush fire shut down a portion of Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach on Friday.
Florida Forest Service officials said that no structures are in danger and there are no evacuations.
North I-95 is shut down at Dunlawton Avenue and south I-95 is shut down at International Speedway Boulevard, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.
Officials do not know the cause of the fire.
It was 40 percent contained by 3:40 p.m.
#BevilleRdFire in Daytona Beach is now 25 acres and 40%contained. pic.twitter.com/vDFoOlLH3Y— FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) April 6, 2018
Update on #BevillleRdFire in Daytona Beach...4 dozers on the ground, 1 Supervisor working to contain 15 acre #wildfire. Unknown cause, NO structures in danger and NO evacuations. CONFIRMED, I-95 is now shutdown on the Northbound and Southbound lanes from Beville to Dunlawton. pic.twitter.com/MtJUa1Fn6O— FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) April 6, 2018
