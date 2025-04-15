Brush fire in Volusia County forces evacuations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Volusia County are battling a large brush fire south of State Road 44 near the Samsula area.

The fire has grown to more than 100 acres.

Homes are being evacuated, with one deputy saying residents on Ranchette Road are being allowed into their homes to get belongings.

WFTV is gathering more information on this developing story.

