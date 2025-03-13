Budget airline adds 40th destination from Orlando, filling gap left by Silver Airways

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Breeze Airways will add Key West as its 40th destination out of Orlando International Airport.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based budget airline will start service to the South Florida destination June 12. It will fly four times each week.

In a release, Breeze Airways Founder and CEO David Neeleman said the Orlando airport “has grown into one of our biggest bases in less than three years.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group