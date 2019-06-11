Build-A-Bear to offer popular 'pay your age' promotion again

Bulid-A-Bear is bringing back a popular promotion, but this time, with some limitations.
Thousands of people lined up outside malls across America for the "pay your age" promotion in 2018.
Many potentital customers went home empty-handed, because the stores ran out of products.
This year, customers will need a ticket to be eligible for the promotion, which starts June 24.
More than 200,000 guests are expected to receive one of the limited tickets.
Ten other guests will be eligible to win the "Count Your Candles Sweepstakes" grand prize of a birthday party experience valued at $250.
