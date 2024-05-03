Build-to-rent surges in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Single-family, built-to-rent homes are having a moment in Orlando and across the nation.

That’s the takeaway from a recent report by RentCafe, which shows nearly 27,500 such homes were completed in 2023 across the U.S. — an all-time high and a 75% increase from 2022. Further, the data shows more than 45,400 built-to-rent homes are now under construction.

The growing sector’s national momentum holds true locally in Central Florida, as well.

Read: Allegiant Air to begin service from Orlando International Airport to these 3 cities

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group