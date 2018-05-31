  • Bullet-riddled car discovered in driveway of Orange County home

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to Figwood Lane near North Pine Hills and Silver Star roads after residents reported hearing several gunshots, Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.

    A man whose car was shot up said he was sleeping when he was awakened by at least five gunshots.

    "It happens everywhere," he said. "This is America. This is Orlando nowadays. It's not Disney."

    A window was shot out of another car parked nearby.

    "It was scary," said a woman who asked to not be identified. "I thought somebody was doing firecrackers, so I came on (out here) ... being nosey."

    Channel 9's Ken Tyndall discovered what appeared to be a flattened bullet slug, which he gave deputies.

    No one was injured.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

