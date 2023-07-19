Bullets pepper homes at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are searching for the people who opened fire at an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to Jernigan Gardens on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Drive.

Police said at least two apartment units and a car were struck by the gunfire.

READ: Police: Man shot in Carver Shores in Orlando, gunman at large

Shots fired at Orlando apartment Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive in Orlando (WFTV Staff)

Channel 9 spotted what appeared to be a bullet hole in a window.

No injuries were reported.

The Orlando Police Department said three suspects who fired guns left the area before officers arrived.

READ: Citizens Property Insurance to hit 1.7M policies after other companies pull out, issue non-renewals

Shots fired at Orlando apartment Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive in Orlando (WFTV Staff)

At last report, their descriptions were not available.

Police also said they were still trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

READ: 3-year-old driving golf cart near Florida home hits, kills 7-year-old boy, FHP says

Shots fired at Orlando apartment Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive in Orlando (WFTV Staff)

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group