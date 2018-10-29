Burglar sought after car smashes into Orlando business, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they’re still searching for a burglar who crashed a car into a business Monday.
Officers responded to Cycle Sports Center on John Young Parkway at about 4:34 a.m. after the business' alarm went off.
When they got there, they said an empty vehicle was wedged into the front doors. They believe the driver and anyone else in the car was attempting to burglarize the business, which sells motor bikes and ATVs.
Police said nothing was taken, and they are hoping tips will help lead to a suspect as they investigate.
No other information was released.
