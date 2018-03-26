  • Burglars steal iPads, destroy property at elementary school in Cocoa

    By: Kelly Healey

    COCOA, Fla. - Nearly every classroom was broken into early Monday at Cambridge Elementary School on Cambridge Drive in Cocoa, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

     

    Police were called when an employee noticed that property had been destroyed and iPads were missing, officers said.

     

    Surveillance video shows that the burglary happened Saturday afternoon. At least two adults were seen in the video, forcing their way into the building through windows, and stealing keys to the classrooms.

     

    Cocoa police released some images from the surveillance video.

     

    No arrests have been made.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423- TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

