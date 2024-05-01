Busch Gardens Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: What to know

, Fla. — Busch Gardens will celebrate Cinco de Mayo at its theme park this weekend with its “Food and Wine Festival”.

Guests will get to enjoy many flavors of Latin culture such as tequila shrimp tacos and mojo pulled pork.

On Saturday, those in attendance can join in on the street fiesta, where the park will have acrobatic performances along with live Latin music.

In the evening, the Pop-Rock group “Boys Like Girls” will perform at 7 p.m.

On Sunday guests will enjoy a live Mariachi Band performance during the day while the Southern rock group “38 Special” takes the stage at 6 p.m.

All concerts are included with park admission and take place at the Festival Field stage.

