0 Business owners say downtown St. Cloud revitalization delays affect their bottom line

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Construction on a downtown St. Cloud revitalization project has been underway since June.

The city said Wednesday that the project has been delayed because of unforeseen site conditions.

The project's developer told Channel 9 he didn't want to answer questions about the project, but he said everything is on time.

Stephanie Milfeld, who owns a business along New York Avenue, said delays have hit her hard, because construction is blocking roads and business entrances.

"I was going with the flow, but I am slowly getting to the point I am kind of irritated and I just want this to be over with," she said.

Some business owners in the area told Channel 9 they received an email saying the project would delayed until November.

The city's project manager said the project was delayed because the contractor's unforeseen site conditions involved problems with storm pipes, unexpected utility lines and weather issues.

The city said it's trying to minimize the effect of delays on area businesses.

Business owners say they know the long-term impact will benefit them, but as of right now they're just trying to make it through the month.

"I just wish that there was more promotion," Milfeld said. "Yes, there are still fences up. Yes, there is construction. But we are open for business."

The project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 15.

. On @WFTV at 4:15 pm I have the latest on why St. Cloud’s revitalization project is delayed, and what this means for business owners in downtown. Why they’re upset & how much this project is costing them. pic.twitter.com/9f0KSXxldd — Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) September 19, 2018

