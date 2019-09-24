Bystanders tackle man who used kite handle as weapon in Ormond Beach store robbery

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 54-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after he robbed an Ormond Beach Jiffy store thanks to a couple of bystanders, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Anthony Robertson approached the store on Nova Road as it was closing. Robertson, who was armed with what appeared to be a gun, ordered an employee back inside and confronted the clerk behind the counter, deputies said.
Related Headlines
“The suspect pointed what appeared to be a weapon at the clerk and demanded 'the money, give me the money.' The clerk gave Robertson an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and the suspect fled the store,” according to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
But Robertson did not get far. He was hit and tackled by two bystanders and held outside the store until authorities arrived.
Robertson was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for head injuries.
Deputies said they discovered that the “weapon” Robertson used was not a gun, but rather a plastic kite string handle that he covered with a rag.
Robertson was charged with robbery with a firearm/deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Bail is set at $35,000.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}