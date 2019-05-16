Call reporting screams leads to discovery of bloody man, dead wife in Brevard home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - When Brevard County deputies responded to a report of a person screaming at a home Tuesday near Cocoa, they found a man covered in blood and a dead woman.
Brevard deputies arrested Justin Orr, 32, and charged him with the murder of his wife, Samantha Orr, 32.
Related Headlines
-
SpaceX postpones launch of 60 Starlink satellites, new launch window…
-
Itsy-bitsy spiders confiscated, find new home at Brevard Zoo
-
Body found inside mobile home near Port St. John
-
Former Palm Bay deputy city manager, businessman arrested on drug charges
-
2 arrested in Palm Bay after children found covered in filth, attempting…
They said Justin Orr was bloody when they arrived at the home before 3 p.m. on Iris Street and Samantha Orr was already dead inside the home.
READ: Body found inside mobile home near Port St. John
Deputies said an autopsy of Samantha Orr will be completed Wednesday.
Justin Orr denied the allegations during a court hearing Wednesday.
He is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bail on a second-degree murder charge.
No other details regarding the investigation have been released.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office homicide unit at 321-633-8413 or CrimeLine at 800-423-8477.
If you'd like to donate to Samantha's funeral expenses, click here.
This is a developing story. Watch WFTV Channel 9 for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}