  • Call reporting screams leads to discovery of bloody man, dead wife in Brevard home

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - When Brevard County deputies responded to a report of a person screaming at a home Tuesday near Cocoa, they found a man covered in blood and a dead woman.

    Brevard deputies arrested Justin Orr, 32, and charged him with the murder of his wife, Samantha Orr, 32.

    Related Headlines

    They said Justin Orr was bloody when they arrived at the home before 3 p.m. on Iris Street and Samantha Orr was already dead inside the home.

    READ: Body found inside mobile home near Port St. John

    Deputies said an autopsy of Samantha Orr will be completed Wednesday.

    Justin Orr denied the allegations during a court hearing Wednesday.

    He is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bail on a second-degree murder charge.

    No other details regarding the investigation have been released.

    Samantha Orr
    Brevard County Sheriff's Office

    Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office homicide unit at 321-633-8413 or CrimeLine at 800-423-8477.

    If you'd like to donate to Samantha's funeral expenses, click here

    This is a developing story. Watch WFTV Channel 9 for updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories