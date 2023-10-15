Calling all runners: Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will hold Gua’Kia 5K

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The nonprofit organization behind the annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival has registrations available for a running event at the end of the month.

This October, the Florida Puerto Rican Parade, Inc. will partner with other organizations to promote runners’ health with the Gua’Kia 5K.

It will be the second time the FLPRP has promoted the well-being of runners with the 5K.

Participants will compete in lanes without crossing the street since the course will be a loop.

The event will be on Oct. 28 and will start and finish at the Austin Tindall Sports Complex in Kissimmee.

All runners will receive t-shirts and medals with colored ribbons. There will be an award ceremony awards for the top three runners in the male and female categories.

Registration on-site will be from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

See a map of the location below:

