ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday will be beautiful, but all eyes are on Sunday.
“A big cold front moves in on Sunday. With it, we’ll see a line of rain and storms moving through. Some of the storms could be strong to severe,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Saturday brings warmer weather, with an average high of 79 degrees and possible stray showers.
A stormy Sunday lies ahead, with strong to severe thunderstorms and an average high of 78 degrees, Shields said.
“Damaging winds are possible and even an isolated risk of a tornado. Behind the front, it turns much colder early next week. We’ll monitor the storms – stay tuned,” Shields said.
The storm will kick off more cold weather early next week.
Chief meteorologist Tom Terry will be tracking the storms Sunday on Eyewitness News This Morning.
