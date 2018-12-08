  • Calm before the storm: Sunny and cool Saturday, but storms ahead Sunday

    By: Brian Shields , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday will be beautiful, but all eyes are on Sunday.

    “A big cold front moves in on Sunday. With it, we’ll see a line of rain and storms moving through. Some of the storms could be strong to severe,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

    Saturday brings warmer weather, with an average high of 79 degrees and possible stray showers.

    A stormy Sunday lies ahead, with strong to severe thunderstorms and an average high of 78 degrees, Shields said.

    “Damaging winds are possible and even an isolated risk of a tornado. Behind the front, it turns much colder early next week. We’ll monitor the storms – stay tuned,” Shields said.

    The storm will kick off more cold weather early next week.

    Chief meteorologist Tom Terry will be tracking the storms Sunday on Eyewitness News This Morning.

