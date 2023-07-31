Calm Monday morning in Central Florida, storms in the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — The last of the storms will be producing lightning around bedtime and should be winding down by around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it will be calm by sunrise and the morning drive on Monday.

But as afternoon approaches expect scattered storms again, with an earlier start to rain by a couple of hours.

Storms will be arriving around 2-6 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Video: Conservation teams release 2 turtles at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Isolated pockets of damaging wind will be possible with the storms, so take cover as they pass.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group