Calm weekend ahead with temps in the 90s

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a very active end to the week across the area, but quieter conditions are expected for the weekend.

The rain and storms will come to a close by mid-evening, with a few clouds around overnight. Expect morning temps in the mid-70s.

Drier air is on the way for the weekend, which will reduce coverage of rain and storms. A few scattered PM storms are still expected for Saturday, with highs in the low 90s.

Scattered PM activity is also anticipated for Sunday, but some areas will stay dry. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 90s.

Even more dry air marches in for next week. Just an isolated storm is expected for Monday and Tuesday, with warmer highs in the mid 90s.

The drier weather will remain in place for the middle of next week, with just an isolated PM storm. Temps will remain warm in the mid 90s.

Higher rain and storm chances are likely for the back end of next week as moisture returns to the region.

