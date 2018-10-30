0 Campaign crunch time for candidates with election one week away

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Election Day is one week away, and voters are already heading to the polls in record numbers.

Political experts said the push for early voting could have big impacts on the election.

They said that's because many races in this midterm will be impacted by the same person - but for very different reasons.

Analysists said President Donald Trump is motivating voters on both sides of the aisle, especially in tight races like for Florida’s governor and U.S. Senate.

“Basically you want everyone surrounding [Trump] to be presenting him with opportunities and decisions that are going to be more conservative leaning so when he's faced with some of those challenges, he can lean on the good people surrounding him,” Republican analyst Francisco Gonzalez said.

Democratic analyst Karen Green expects Democrats who don't usually vote for midterm elections to show up in big numbers this time.



“In all honesty, Democrats are voting basically to stop Trump,” Green said. “… We're telling our voters at this point, that if you don't vote, it's a vote for Trump. The world needs us.”

This close to the election, experts said that most voters have already made up their minds on which candidates to support.

“I think a lot of people who are fueled up about this race, they had their minds made up early,” said voter Maxwell Stevens.

But political analyst Aubrey Jewett said these last-minute campaign events can make a big difference.

“In a swing state, in Florida, sometimes these last-second events could be the difference between winning or losing,” Jewett said.

He says these mid-term rallies are focusing on each base instead of the swing votes.

Early voting continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 6.



