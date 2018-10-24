0 Campaign trail heats up in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The midterm election is just two weeks away and the campaign trail is heating up in Central Florida.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was in Winter Garden, where he met with religious leaders, and former Vice President Joe Biden was in Orlando stumping for Democratic candidates.

Biden, still a political heavyweight, drew a huge crowd of Democratic supporters to the Cheyenne Saloon on Church Street, flanked by U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Sen. Bill Nelson, who's in a tight race to keep his seat in Washington.

"Florida always seems to be the epicenter of our political universe in election years,” Biden said.

Tuesday was Biden's second day in a row rallying voters in Florida and campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who is also in a close race.

DeSantis slammed Gillum in his speech to supporters, noting that the Tallahassee mayor is under fire once again for an ongoing ethics violation.

He said newly released text messages and documents seem to contradict Gillum's claims that he paid for all expenses related to trips to Costa Rica and New York City, which included tickets to the Broadway hit, “Hamilton.”

Gillum's office released a statement claiming the records vindicate him and add more evidence that he was paying his own way.

DeSantis said he feels early voting is giving his campaign momentum.

"I think the turnout has been really, really good so far, and I think the type of people who are turning out are exactly the people we need to turn out," he said.

Elections officials said the early voting numbers are strong.

Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican candidate for Senate, was in the Panhandle on Tuesday meeting with those affected by Hurricane Michael.



