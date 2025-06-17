Campers get safety lessons from Seminole County firefighters

GENEVA, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters are helping young campers better understand environmental safety.

Firefighters visited Eco Camp Tuesday at the Ed and Imogene Yarborough Nature Center in Geneva.

The campers will spend a week hiking, fishing and learning about the environment, but Tuesday had a focus on camping safety and ways to prevent forest fires.

“Kids are all explorers, especially at that young age, so they’re really going to go out on their own unless we try and educate them and show them what to do” said Lt. Ed Castlen of the Seminole County Fire Department.

Castlen said they also showed the campers how to make their own first aid kits. He said anyone camping or exploring the woods should have one.

