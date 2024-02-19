Camping World Stadium to host Orlando’s Black History Month celebration Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Camping World Stadium will be lively on Tuesday as the City of Orlando prepares for its Black History Month celebration.

The event is completely free and celebrates the positive influences of black Central Floridians.

Speakers include city commissioners, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, saxophonist James Johnson, Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, and the introduction of the City Beautiful Voices Choir.

Free parking will be available in Lots 6 and 7 on Rio Grande Avenue.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

