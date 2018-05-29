  • Campus evacuated after threatening note found at Seminole State College, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation into a threatening note that was found at Seminole State College has closed the campus Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

    According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the note was threatening enough to evacuate buildings on campus.

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

    The exact contents of the note have not been released.

    No further details have been released. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Campus evacuated after threatening note found at Seminole State College,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tracking Tuesday storms as Alberto packs a punch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Little Caesars worker fatally shoots attacker wearing clown mask

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is the UV Index and how to your protect your skin from sun's fierce rays

  • Headline Goes Here

    Relief at the pump might be coming to Florida