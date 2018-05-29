Campus evacuated after threatening note found at Seminole State College, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation into a threatening note that was found at Seminole State College has closed the campus Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the note was threatening enough to evacuate buildings on campus.
The exact contents of the note have not been released.
No further details have been released. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
Due to a suspicious package at the Lee Campus at Oviedo, law enforcement has closed the campus and is conducting an investigation. We will advise when the all clear is given.— Seminole State (@SeminoleState) May 29, 2018
