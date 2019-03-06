ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld has announced the opening date for the new, interactive Sesame Street-themed area of its park, which will include rides, play areas, and the famous stoop at 123.
The park announced Wednesday that Sesame Street will open on Wednesday, March 27.
Related Headlines
The Sesame Street area will also include a parade and family-friendly guest interactions with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby, and more iconic characters, icFlorida reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officials investigate battery allegation against Osceola High School principal
- Florida man attempted to board flight headed to Orlando with grenade launcher, TSA says
- Extreme wind gust rocks Norwegian cruise ship; several passengers, crew members injured
- VIDEO: Georgia girl was starved, beaten and kept in a cage, police say
"With over 30 new ways to play and an award-winning parade, this is an attraction that guests of all ages are going to love,” said SeaWorld Orlando president Mark Pauls.
>> SeaWorld removes foam bowls, plates from parks
Channel 9 got a behind-the-scenes tour of the new park as it was under construction earlier this year.
Click here for more photos of SeaWorld Orlando's Sesame Street!
The celebration at SeaWorld coincides with the 50th anniversary of the show, which debuted in 1969.
SeaWorld has bounced back in terms of attendance and revenue. after the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" drove crowds away for a few years.
>> 'SeaWorld is back': 2018 turned the tides of the 'Blackfish' effect
>> Here are all the concerts coming to SeaWorld for the Seven Seas Food Festival
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}