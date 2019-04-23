Cancer protection for firefighters passes Senate; pressure now on House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - On Tuesday, the Florida Senate unanimously passed a bill to give extra protection to firefighters diagnosed with cancer.
“The unanimous vote in favor of SB 426 gives our brave men and women in fire service the benefits they deserve. I am honored to have championed and ushered in protective legislation that is a win for the State of Florida and for an altruistic profession that overwhelmingly merits our full support,” said Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Miami) in a statement.
The bill, which would provide $25,000 to firefighters diagnosed with cancer, had been a point of contention for weeks between the House and the Senate. The Senate version had moved swiftly through its committees, while the House version had not had a single hearing amid concerns from the speaker of the House.
But last week, Speaker José Oliva announced the House would reverse course and take up the bill, writing in a statement that the House will “care of our first responders and argue about payment with cities and counties later.”
The Senate bill has now been sent to the House, where House members are poised to take up their own version this week.
