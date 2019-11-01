Car crashes into Orange County home, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an incident in which a car crashed into a house in the 3000 block of Bon Air Drive Friday evening.
Orlando Fire Rescue said crews are at the scene.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.
No other details have been released.
This is a breaking story, we will be updating it as we get more information.
