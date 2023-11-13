Seminole County fire crews responded to car into restaurant along Aloma Ave.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County fire crews are on site of a car into a building off Aloma Ave. and Tuskawilla Rd.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. to a vehicle into a structure.

When WFTV’s traffic photographer arrived on the scene, he could see a white sedan had crashed into the front of the Koi Sushi restaurant.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, the vehicle in the building was the only car involved.

One person was checked out for minor injuries.

Fire crews cleared the scene just after 6 a.m. and turned it over to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The property owner has been contacted and there appears to be no structural damage, per fire officials.

