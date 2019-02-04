Car crashes into school bus in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A car crashed into a school bus in Titusville on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Skywitness video shows a car wedged under the bus at Harrison Street and Liberty Avenue.
We’re working to find out if any students were on the bus and if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}