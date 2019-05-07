Car crashes through Ocoee food mart

OCOEE, Fla. - A car crashed through the side of an Ocoee food mart Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around noon at T’s Lotto and Food Mart at 1404 E Silver Star Road.
Skywitness video shows the car crashed through the side of the business.
Officials have not said whether anyone was injured.
Crews were able to remove the car from the building around 12:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
