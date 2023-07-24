Eastbound lanes of I-4 reopen after car fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash involving a car fire blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando for more than an hour.

Police said the crash blocked the lanes at Conroy Road, and diverted traffic off of the highway onto Conroy Road.

Police said the crash was reported after 10 a.m., and the majority of the lanes reopened by 11:20 a.m.

Officers are on scene of a crash with a vehicle fire located at I-4 east at Conroy. All lanes of I-4 east are closed as @OrlandoFireDept handles the vehicle fire. Traffic is being diverted onto Conroy Rd. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/PMEgKNKOAX — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 24, 2023

