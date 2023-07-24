Local

Eastbound lanes of I-4 reopen after car fire

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

I-4 car fire A car fire has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 closed in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash involving a car fire blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando for more than an hour.

Police said the crash blocked the lanes at Conroy Road, and diverted traffic off of the highway onto Conroy Road.

Police said the crash was reported after 10 a.m., and the majority of the lanes reopened by 11:20 a.m.

