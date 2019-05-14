Car fire snarls traffic at State Road 408 and the Turnpike

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A car fire stopped westbound traffic on State Road 408 near the Turnpike exit Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The car caught on fire around 4:30 p.m. where the 408 merges into the Turnpike.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and traffic onto theTurnpike is slowly moving through the area, traffic camera video shows.
No word on if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story.
#CarFire: Units en route to 408 WB Mile-marker 1 between Colonial and the Turnpike. pic.twitter.com/OUwmA3nwDU— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 14, 2019
