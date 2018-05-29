Car used to crash into 1 of 3 businesses burglarized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for burglars who used a car to crash into one of three businesses that were burglarized Tuesday in Orange County, deputies said.
A Little Caesars and a China Taste restaurant on Clarcona Ocoee Road were found with the doors smashed and a car was used to crash into a Metro PCS, deputies said.
The car was still inside the store when deputies arrived.
The burglars fled before deputies arrived. Information on what was stolen has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
