Carjacker drives away with victim holding onto vehicle, crashes into Orlando church

ORLANDO, Fla. - A carjacker drove away from a convenience store Wednesday evening and crashed into a church, the Orlando Police Department said.
The carjacking happened at a convenience store at South Tampa Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard, Orlando police Lt. Jacqueline Howard said.
"The victim attempted to thwart the theft by grabbing the passenger side door and mirror," she said. "The suspect fled the area with the victim hanging onto the outside of the vehicle, traveling west on Orange Center Boulevard."
Investigators said the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Washington Shores Church of Christ before fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with moderate, non-life-threatening foot injuries, Howard said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
