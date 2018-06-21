  • Carjacker drives away with victim holding onto vehicle, crashes into Orlando church

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A carjacker drove away from a convenience store Wednesday evening and crashed into a church, the Orlando Police Department said.

    The carjacking happened at a convenience store at South Tampa Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard, Orlando police Lt. Jacqueline Howard said.

    Related Headlines

    "The victim attempted to thwart the theft by grabbing the passenger side door and mirror," she said. "The suspect fled the area with the victim hanging onto the outside of the vehicle, traveling west on Orange Center Boulevard."

    Read: Orlando police officer shot in standoff breathing on his own, sources say

    Investigators said the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Washington Shores Church of Christ before fleeing the scene.

    The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with moderate, non-life-threatening foot injuries, Howard said.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Carjacker drives away with victim holding onto vehicle, crashes into…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando police officer shot in standoff breathing on his own, sources say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump signs executive order ending migrant family separations

  • Headline Goes Here

    Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bicyclist found dead on Lake County road after hit-and-run, FHP says