Carjacker hits woman in the face at Orange County laundromat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacker struck a woman in the face several times Wednesday afternoon at a community laundromat, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. to Stardust Lane in The Groves manufactured home community near North Hiawassee and Silver Star roads, Orange County Lt. Ashley Strange said.
"The victim was parked at the community laundromat and left her car running as she was loading her laundry," Strange said. "When she opened the driver's door to get in the car, the suspect pulled her away from the car and struck her several times in the face."
The carjacker drove away in the car, which was discovered abandoned.
The woman was uninjured.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
