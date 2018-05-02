Carjacking suspect crashes into Ocala elementary school, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A man is in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into an elementary school in Ocala, police said.
The incident began Wednesday when police were called about a carjacking at SE 17th Street and Lake Weir Avenue.
Police spotted the stolen vehicle in the 400 block of North Magnolia Avenue and began a pursuit that led to Dr. NH Jones Elementary, investigators said.
The driver of the vehicle crashed into the school and was immediately arrested, police said.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
School was not in session, but there were children in aftercare, according to a news release.
No other details have been released.
WFTV Channel 9 has contacted a spokesperson with the Marion County School District to see if school will be impacted Thursday because of the crash.
