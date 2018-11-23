Carjacking suspect crashes pickup truck into Pine Hills home, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacking suspect crashed a stolen pickup truck into a home in Pine Hills Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said 68-year-old Saintfort Octave allegedly carjacked the Ford F150 from a home off of Balboa Drive around 11:30 a.m. and lost control as he turned from Balboa Drive onto Vernon Street.
After the truck left the roadway, it crashed into the living room of a home on Vernon Street, deputies said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said neither the carjacking victim nor anyone inside the home at the time was injured.
The Red Cross said it is on scene at the home assisting the four adults and four children who live in the home that was crashed into.
The Sheriff’s Office said the carjacking suspect was involved in several car burglaries prior to the crash. Deputies used a K-9 to track down the suspect.
Deputies said the suspect was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. They said he is facing carjacking charges as well as four counts of auto burglary.
