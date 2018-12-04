  • Carmax employee jumps out of window just before Lexus crashes into Orlando pond

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A Carmax employee delivering a Lexus said he had to jump out of a car window Monday when he lost control of the vehicle and veered into a pond in Orlando.

     

    The crash happened near Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.

     

    The driver, Ion Sirbu, said he hit the brake when the car started to slide, but that didn't help.

     

    "I pushed too hard to the speed pedal, (and) I lose control. The back of the car, it was slinging, and I tried to put on the brake, and the car didn't listen to me," Sirbu said.

    Sirbu said he was supposed to deliver the Lexus to the new owner in South Carolina.

     

    "I hit on the tree and after I jumped in the water. I jumped through the window and I was swimming to the bridge," Sirbu said.

     

    First responders removed the Lexus out of the pond.

     

    Sirbu had a cut on his face, but he will be OK.

     

