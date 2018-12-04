Carmax employee jumps out of window just before Lexus crashes into Orlando pond

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Carmax employee delivering a Lexus said he had to jump out of a car window Monday when he lost control of the vehicle and veered into a pond in Orlando.
Related Headlines
The crash happened near Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
The driver, Ion Sirbu, said he hit the brake when the car started to slide, but that didn't help.
"I pushed too hard to the speed pedal, (and) I lose control. The back of the car, it was slinging, and I tried to put on the brake, and the car didn't listen to me," Sirbu said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deputies: Georgia woman brings gun to Eustis High School
- Operation 'Naughty Not Nice' nabs 103 people in human trafficking investigation
- DeLand police officer fired after 'troubling' body cam video released
- Video: Man, 85, attacked by alligator at Lakeland community, deputies say
Sirbu said he was supposed to deliver the Lexus to the new owner in South Carolina.
"I hit on the tree and after I jumped in the water. I jumped through the window and I was swimming to the bridge," Sirbu said.
First responders removed the Lexus out of the pond.
Sirbu had a cut on his face, but he will be OK.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}