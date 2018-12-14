Carnival announces 'heart-pounding' on-board roller coaster on new cruise ship

CAPE CANAVERAL - Carnival Cruise Line announced plans Thursday to launch the first cruise ship with an on-board roller coaster.
The BOLT™: Ultimate Sea Coaster™ will circle the top of a new ship, Mardi Gras, when it sets sail in 2020.
The cruise line boasts that BOLT will provide "an unforgettable and unique open-air thrill ride on the line’s newest and most innovative ship."
BOLT promises a heart-pounding rush of adrenaline, offering nearly 800 feet of exhilarating twists, turns and drops with riders reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour, the company said.
