Carnival cruise ship from Florida helps boat with Cuban migrants in distress

TAMPA, Fla. — A Carnival cruise from Florida turned from a leisure trip to a rescue operation.

The Carnival Paradise left Tampa on Saturday on a five-day cruise from Tampa to Honduras.

Crew members spotted a boat on Sunday filled with people who were signaling for help.

The cruise liner made a U-turn and helped rescue 28 Cuban nationals.

Carnival says they notified the U.S. Coast Guard, and everyone was given food and medical attention.

