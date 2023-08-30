Local

Cars burn at auto repair shop in Zellwood

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Orange County Fire Rescue FILE PHOTO: Orange County Fire Rescue engine (Nick Papantonis)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire at an auto repair shop in Zellwood is under investigation, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to North Orange Blossom Trail between Ponkan Road and Jones Avenue.

At the scene, they reported finding cars on fire at the business in northwest Orange County.

Officials said the shop was vacant and crews were able to knock down flames.

READ: Police: Man killed, woman & child injured in Orlando shooting

There were no reports of injuries.

OCFR did not indicate the cause of the fire but said the State Fire Marshal was contacted to further investigate.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia nears Florida as Category 4 storm

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read