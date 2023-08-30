Cars burn at auto repair shop in Zellwood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire at an auto repair shop in Zellwood is under investigation, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to North Orange Blossom Trail between Ponkan Road and Jones Avenue.

At the scene, they reported finding cars on fire at the business in northwest Orange County.

Officials said the shop was vacant and crews were able to knock down flames.

There were no reports of injuries.

#BuildingFire 3125 N OBT. Cars on fire at an auto repair shop, knockdown on vehicles. Structure vacant, most responding units released. State Fire Marshal requested. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 30, 2023

OCFR did not indicate the cause of the fire but said the State Fire Marshal was contacted to further investigate.

