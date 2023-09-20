Carver Shores neighbors breathe a sigh of relief with security improvements

CARVER SHORES, Fla. — Families living in Carver Shores are breathing a sigh of relief after recovering from multiple shootings in their neighborhood. Five people were killed in less than five months.

One of these shootings included a drive-by involving teenagers. Four have been arrested and charged, and police are still looking for a fifth suspect, Tyrik Nicholas.

Some of the cameras have already been installed.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that the cameras provide a sense of peace as they continue to struggle with trauma from past violence in the community.

Ruby Connelly has lived in this same house most of her life, and sitting on her porch used to be the norm.

“I don’t like to sit here anymore,” Connelly said. “It’s not like it used to be because of the crime and the issues.”

That crime landed way too close to home when two people were shot on her front porch on Easter Day.

“When I’m inside, I find myself peeping out the door all the time,” Connelly said.

She can still see where the shots tore through her columns through that view.

“I’m not used to it,” Connelly said. “it’s just a fear that has come open, and I’m praying about that fear.”

