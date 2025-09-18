Case closed after dog that attacked Orlando woman not found

ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators say they’ve wrapped up the investigation of a dog who attacked a 69-year-old woman earlier this month.

Video shows a pit bull attack the woman and her small dog while bystanders watched. It happened on Sept. 1 at the Plaza Tropical Supermarket near Lancaster Road in Orlando.

The woman and her dog were able to get away with minor injuries.

The case was closed this week after police and animal control were unable to find the dog or its owner.

The victim said she is angry that the case was closed and said she wants police to keep searching until they find the dog and owner.

