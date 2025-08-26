Casselberry opens submissions for ‘Into the Void’ art exhibit exploring mortality

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry is now accepting submissions for its upcoming art exhibit, “Into the Void,” which will explore the theme of mortality.

Artists are encouraged to submit a maximum of five pieces for the exhibit, which seeks to reexamine conventional portrayals of life and death.

City officials have announced that the submission deadline is September 26th.

The exhibit is anticipated to serve as a platform for artists to explore deep themes and present fresh viewpoints on mortality.

