  • Cat, guinea pigs, hamster rescued from Orange County house fire, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several animals were rescued Tuesday from a house fire in Orange County, officials with Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    The fire started at about 7 a.m. in the bedroom of the home on the 14000 block of Nieves Circle, firefighters said.  

    Related Headlines

    A cat, two guinea pigs and a hamster were rescued, but two other cats have not been found, firefighters said.

    The animals are in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories