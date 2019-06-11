Cat, guinea pigs, hamster rescued from Orange County house fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several animals were rescued Tuesday from a house fire in Orange County, officials with Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The fire started at about 7 a.m. in the bedroom of the home on the 14000 block of Nieves Circle, firefighters said.
A cat, two guinea pigs and a hamster were rescued, but two other cats have not been found, firefighters said.
The animals are in good condition. No other injuries were reported.
#UPDATE #WorkingFire Nieves Ct. The cat rescued by firefighters is in good condition. Two guinea pigs and one hamster were also rescued, all in good condition. We're continuing to search for two more cats. Fire started in a bedroom of the house. pic.twitter.com/R2iNEDUpWr— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 11, 2019
