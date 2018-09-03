Caught on camera: Lost kayakers rescued by air & sea

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies had to use advanced aerial technology to find a group of kayakers that was lost in the dark.
According to deputies, the group of two women, a boy and a girl, were lost on Mosquito Lagoon Sunday evening.
“We’re in Canaveral National Seashore,” one of the women told 911. “We’re on kayaks on the water and we don’t know where we’re at.”
The sheriff's department’s Air One helicopter located them, but crews could not reach the kayakers by boat because of low tide.
Instead, Flight Medic Matt Brunelle jumped out of Air One, getting the kids into a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boat, then helped tow the adults to land, deputies said.
According to deputies, no one was hurt.
Watch below: First responders rescue kayakers
Here's video from last night's trip to Mosquito Lagoon to find two adults and two children lost on their kayaks. The young man has an interest in working in law enforcement! pic.twitter.com/xacyUWCXtF— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 3, 2018
Last night, this group got lost on kayaks in Mosquito Lagoon. Air One found them, but rescue boats couldn't reach them due to low tide. Flight Medic Matt Brunelle jumped out of the aircraft, got the kids into a @MyFWC boat a quarter-mile away & helped tow the adults to land. 👍👏 pic.twitter.com/7SVper0I4Q— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 3, 2018
