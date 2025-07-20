Central Florida braces for another day of triple-digit heat indices and heat advisory

ORLANDO, Fla. — After blistering heat on Saturday, we are expecting another round of high temperatures and heat indices in the triple digits.

On Saturday, Orlando reached 96°. We can expect the same again today and tomorrow.

AM WX 7-20-25

Another heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Central Florida. This will take effect at noon and last until 6:00 p.m.

More rain and thunderstorms will begin to move in on Monday, but we are tracking Tuesday through Thursday for the best rain chances over the next week.

AM WX 7-20-25

Rain totals could range from 3 to 4 inches during this period, with a few isolated spots receiving slightly more rain.

We will also see temperatures drop during this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group