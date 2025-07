ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a thunderstorm warning for Marion County until 6:15 p.m.

Central Florida is transitioning from excessive heat to locally heavy rain and storms through Thursday.

A combination of a weak front stalling to our north, plus some energy moving through the state will ramp up the seabreeze and bring more widespread storms.

